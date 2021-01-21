Open Skate Night at the Forum Has New Guidelines

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Skaters will be able to take to the ice again at the Forum for open skate nights. The popular activity will look different due to COVID-19 regulations.

Program director of Presque Isle Recreation and Parks, Andrew Perry said, “We’re limiting the number of participants on the ice to 50. Those are first come first serve slots. So you will need to register online prior to showing up to get on the ice.”

If you don’t have access to a computer, you can still make a reservation. You can call 764-2545 anytime Monday thru Friday between 8 am and 5 pm and register.

Skaters are also required to wear a mask at all times and socially distance both on and off the ice, but people are still showing up to keep up their skating tradition. And, even though there are some new rules, Perry said that it’s extremely important that people are able to get back on the ice.

“It is paramount to people’s mental and physical well-being to be able to get out and be physical and be active and just have something to look forward to that is still an option to get out and participate in safely,” he said.

Open Skate will be in full swing this weekend. For more information on where you can register and schedules you can visit the Presque Isle Parks and Recreation website or their Facebook page.

