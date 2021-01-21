Police feel added strain when staff must quarantine

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Covid exposure can have a domino effect, when it comes to a workplace. In the second part of our police series, Kathy McCarty has more on how the coronavirus is affecting departments already strained by staffing shortages.

The pandemic has proven especially challenging for law enforcement. Houlton Police Chief Tim DeLuca says unlike some businesses that can put off a project if someone’s in quarantine, police work can’t be put on hold.

“We’ve had one of our communications professionals that had an exposure. We’ve had a couple of exposures with officers. So now we’ve got to follow the CDC protocol. And then when you’re shorthanded as it is, um, and then you add that and the restrictive hours and restrictive duty and the restrictive function, it can be even more challenging,” says Chief Tim DeLuca, of the Houlton Police Department.

Chief DeLuca says there’s also extra work required cleaning the station and cruisers as a result of the pandemic. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says in some cases, a single exposure can impact an entire facility, like the Aroostook County Jail.

“Let’s just take the jail for instance. If you have - you know, you got five people on a shift, um, and one of them has had an exposure or has it, all of those five are out, or anybody else that’s had contact. I mean, you could lose, you know, a quarter of your workforce right there, you know. And filling those slots is - is almost impossible,” says Sheriff Shawn Gillen, of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Gillen says his agency’s been fortunate, so far.

“We’ve been very lucky. All the corrections officers have been very - very careful, so, you know, and the same thing with law enforcement as well,” says Sheriff Gillen.

