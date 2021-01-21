Advertisement

Police feel added strain when staff must quarantine

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Covid exposure can have a domino effect, when it comes to a workplace. In the second part of our police series, Kathy McCarty has more on how the coronavirus is affecting departments already strained by staffing shortages.

The pandemic has proven especially challenging for law enforcement. Houlton Police Chief Tim DeLuca says unlike some businesses that can put off a project if someone’s in quarantine, police work can’t be put on hold.

“We’ve had one of our communications professionals that had an exposure. We’ve had a couple of exposures with officers. So now we’ve got to follow the CDC protocol. And then when you’re shorthanded as it is, um, and then you add that and the restrictive hours and restrictive duty and the restrictive function, it can be even more challenging,” says Chief Tim DeLuca, of the Houlton Police Department.

Chief DeLuca says there’s also extra work required cleaning the station and cruisers as a result of the pandemic. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says in some cases, a single exposure can impact an entire facility, like the Aroostook County Jail.

“Let’s just take the jail for instance. If you have - you know, you got five people on a shift, um, and one of them has had an exposure or has it, all of those five are out, or anybody else that’s had contact. I mean, you could lose, you know, a quarter of your workforce right there, you know. And filling those slots is - is almost impossible,” says Sheriff Shawn Gillen, of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Gillen says his agency’s been fortunate, so far.

“We’ve been very lucky. All the corrections officers have been very - very careful, so, you know, and the same thing with law enforcement as well,” says Sheriff Gillen.

Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

We’ll continue our police series on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's...
4,400 doses of Moderna vaccine exceeded temperature requirements during shipment to Maine
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
COVID-19
701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County

Latest News

Maine and New Hampshire Cooperative Extensions are teaming up in February to offer free food...
Food safety topic of upcoming Cooperative Extension webinars
Police feel added strain when staff must quarantine
Maine Senators Reflect on Inauguration Ceremony
Maine Senators Reflect on President Biden’s Inauguration
Maine Senators Reflect on Inauguration Ceremony
Maine Senators Reflect on Inauguration Ceremony