Advertisement

Snowdogs season cancelled

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Snowdogs Special Olympics basketball season has been cancelled for this year because of the pandemic. While the season has been cancelled coaches are hopeful that team members will continue to work on their basketball skills.

(Spencer King):” I think if tough times in COVID taught us anything it is to get creative. We created a video with drills and stretches that the athletes can access. The intent is to continue to do those videos in addition the State of Maine is putting out some training videos in April as they as they it together as well.”

(Ben Rosser):” We put together the video to give them the opportunity to be part of the team still and to understand that even though we can’t meet together in the gym we are still a team.”

King and Rosser and others brainstormed to see what they could do to keep the athletes engaged and working on their skills. They gave each member of the team a basketball and also put together a workout video

This drill is just stationary dribbling. First time will be with your right hand 10 times and the second time will be with your left hand 10 times. Ben will demonstrate that now.

Rosser:” Each practice we put them through some stretches and some basic exercises to get warmed up. We also wanted some basic drills they could do at home with just a ball. We put some drills with a partner and some without a partner. We wanted to make sure that anyone on the team could be engaged and involved in what we have to offer.”

King:” Something that could be memorable and useful at the same time. We purchased them each their own basketball to work on those drills at home.”

King became the head coach last year. The last 10 months have been very tough on the Snowdogs and coaches. Their season was cut short last year and this year the season won’t get off the ground. King said the players were disappointed when they were told there wouldn’t be a season. He hopes that things will get back to normal at some point.

King:” It’s disappointing it is frustrating there is a lot of emotions that get involved. I think they are just as anxious to get back on the court as we are. Mostly to spend time together. We had a tight connection towards the end of last year and I was hoping to build upon that.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump
COVID-19
701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Some changes to the hockey season
Hockey season update
Van Buren girls were at Easton on Thursday.
High School Sports Highlights 1/14/21
The Aroostook League Ski season kicked off on Wednesday.
Aroostook League Alpine Ski Results
The Aroostook League kicked off their ski season on Wednesday.
Aroostook League Ski Results