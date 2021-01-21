Snowdogs season cancelled

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Snowdogs Special Olympics basketball season has been cancelled for this year because of the pandemic. While the season has been cancelled coaches are hopeful that team members will continue to work on their basketball skills.

(Spencer King):” I think if tough times in COVID taught us anything it is to get creative. We created a video with drills and stretches that the athletes can access. The intent is to continue to do those videos in addition the State of Maine is putting out some training videos in April as they as they it together as well.”

(Ben Rosser):” We put together the video to give them the opportunity to be part of the team still and to understand that even though we can’t meet together in the gym we are still a team.”

King and Rosser and others brainstormed to see what they could do to keep the athletes engaged and working on their skills. They gave each member of the team a basketball and also put together a workout video

This drill is just stationary dribbling. First time will be with your right hand 10 times and the second time will be with your left hand 10 times. Ben will demonstrate that now.

Rosser:” Each practice we put them through some stretches and some basic exercises to get warmed up. We also wanted some basic drills they could do at home with just a ball. We put some drills with a partner and some without a partner. We wanted to make sure that anyone on the team could be engaged and involved in what we have to offer.”

King:” Something that could be memorable and useful at the same time. We purchased them each their own basketball to work on those drills at home.”

King became the head coach last year. The last 10 months have been very tough on the Snowdogs and coaches. Their season was cut short last year and this year the season won’t get off the ground. King said the players were disappointed when they were told there wouldn’t be a season. He hopes that things will get back to normal at some point.

King:” It’s disappointing it is frustrating there is a lot of emotions that get involved. I think they are just as anxious to get back on the court as we are. Mostly to spend time together. We had a tight connection towards the end of last year and I was hoping to build upon that.”

