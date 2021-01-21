University of Maine Systems receiving large donation

MAINE (WABI) - A local foundation is awarding the University of Maine System nearly 300-thousand dollars to help improve their collaborative statewide programs.

The Davis Educational Foundation will give out the funds over the next two years.

The hope is to better share resources, knowledge, and programs across Maine’s public universities.

Their first major collaboration will involve the system’s four nursing programs and six education programs.

The University System says nursing and teaching are two employment sectors facing enormous workforce challenges.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.