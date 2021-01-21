UPDATE: 13 year old girl from Hodgdon found safe

UPDATE 1-21-2021 11:00AM. Hayloe has been located safe. Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office posted “Thank you for the assistance.”

(Original article) The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 13 year old Hayloe Sherman of Hodgdon. She is described as 5′2″ tall, 104lbs, black hair w/red highlights. Sherman was last seen wearing knee high lace sneaker boots, black pants, black coat and a pink hoodie.It is believed that Hayloe ran away sometime yesterday (1-20-2021) and may be in the company of Sebastien Nieves. There has been information that they were seen in the Presque Isle area on the evening of 1-20-2021.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 or Crime Stoppers text tip line at 538-8477 or you can talk to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.

