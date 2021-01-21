Advertisement

US to join global coronavirus vaccine program, Fauci says

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) - President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser on COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Thursday announced renewed U.S. support for the World Health Organization after it faced blistering criticism from the Trump administration, laying out new commitments to tackle the coronavirus and other global health issues.

Fauci, speaking by videoconference from pre-dawn United States to WHO’s executive board, said the U.S. will join the U.N. health agency’s efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries. He said the U.S. will also resume full funding and staffing support for WHO.

Fauci’s quick commitment to WHO — whose response to the coronavirus outbreak was repeatedly berated by the Trump administration — marks a dramatic and vocal shift toward a multilateral approach to fighting the pandemic.

“I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization,” Fauci said. Just hours after Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, his administration announced the U.S. will revoke a planned pullout from the WHO in July that had been announced by the Trump administration.

Fauci said the Biden administration “will cease the drawdown of U.S. staff seconded to the WHO” and resume “regular engagement” with WHO. “The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organization,” he added.

He referred to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, as “my dear friend.”

Other countries and the WHO chief jumped in to welcome the U.S. announcements, and pledged to work with the Biden administration.

“This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health,” Tedros said, referring to “my brother Tony” in reference to Fauci, while congratulating Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. “The role of the United States, its role, global role is very, very crucial.”

The United States under Trump had been the highest-profile — and most deep-pocketed — holdout from the COVAX Facility, which has faced financial hurdles and contractual challenges with vaccine manufacturers as well as vast logistical issues. Both the European Union and China have given their support to the program.

___

AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng contributed from Toronto.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump
COVID-19
701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
Basketball Livestream
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus

Latest News

The attack occurred as security forces pursued two suicide bombers who detonated their...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 28 dead
Dick and Shirley Meek, ages 89 and 87, died from COVID-19 within minutes of each other. Their...
Holding hands, couple married 70 years dies from COVID-19 minutes apart
Three of the couple's children wanted to share their story to encourage others to take COVID-19...
After 70 years of marriage, Ohio couple dies side by side from COVID-19
The president also signed an executive order that imposes a mask mandate for those on federal...
Biden asks Americans to 'mask up' for 100 days amid more COVID-19 variant cases