Weather on the Web Thursday, Jan. 21st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Coming off the overnight, we’re seeing those mostly sunny skies to start off your day. Although, clouds will be building in quickly as we carry into the later morning.

We’re expecting a few light flurries and snow showers popping up throughout the afternoon... with just trace amounts.

Then, a little bit more in the way of scattered light snow showers for your Friday... and a bit of a longer duration event, where we’re likely to pick up 1.0-3.0″-inches in totals.

The upcoming weekend then looks relatively quiet, with the return of mid-to-lower 20s. Those temps though, will be offset by some breezy and windy conditions for both Saturday and Sunday.

A relatively quieter weather pattern is also expected for the beginning of next week... with the return of partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.