Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, Jan. 21st

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Coming off the overnight, we’re seeing those mostly sunny skies to start off your day. Although, clouds will be building in quickly as we carry into the later morning.

We’re expecting a few light flurries and snow showers popping up throughout the afternoon... with just trace amounts.

Then, a little bit more in the way of scattered light snow showers for your Friday... and a bit of a longer duration event, where we’re likely to pick up 1.0-3.0″-inches in totals.

The upcoming weekend then looks relatively quiet, with the return of mid-to-lower 20s. Those temps though, will be offset by some breezy and windy conditions for both Saturday and Sunday.

A relatively quieter weather pattern is also expected for the beginning of next week... with the return of partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump
COVID-19
701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Jan. 20th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Jan. 19th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, Jan. 18th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, Jan. 15th