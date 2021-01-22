Advertisement

4 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 636 new cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 636 new cases.

There are now 36,274 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The four new COVID-19-related deaths bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 540.

Cumberland County reported three new deaths and Penobscot County reported one new death.

Aroostook County has 12 new cases, bringing the the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 1,066.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 540
  • Total cases: 36,274
  • Confirmed cases: 29,472
  • Probable cases: 6,802
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.94%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 4.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 182
  • Patients in intensive care: 54
  • Patients on ventilators: 21

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

