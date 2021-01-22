County Schools Given Option to Stream Inauguration

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Schools in the County were given the option to stream the presidential inauguration today, if teachers desired. Ashley Philbrook at Washburn High school says this is a momentous occasion in our country and it’s a great opportunity to show students the democratic process in action.

“This year especially it’s important to show our students the inauguration, there’s been a lot of division in our country and I think it’s an opportunity for our students to see we can still be united and we can still stand together in this,” she said.

She adds while she didn’t force students to watch the inauguration, she did make sure to have conversation with them about the meaning of the event.

“I would definitely have the conversation with them as to why it’s important to watch regardless of where they stand politically, if it was Donald Trump being inaugurated today I would still be showing the inauguration,” she said.

During class students had the chance to write down responses on how they feel about current events Philbrook says they were all respectful. She tells her students it’s okay to disagree and to have different political opinions. Senior Aidan Churchill agrees and adds a presidential inauguration doesn’t happen every year so it’s important.

“I think it’s just interesting to watch it and learn as much as you can. No matter what side you are on, it’s a historic thing. I think everyone should watch it or pay attention to it,” Churchill said.

Senior Charlie Hobbs says no matter what side students are on they should be aware of the current events.

“I think it’s important to show the inauguration because it’s history in the making and it’s important for students to know what’s happening in the world,” Hobbs said.

While some teachers showed the inauguration, some did not. Department Chair of Social Studies of Presque Isle High School, Zachary Powers, says the inauguration did not fit into his curriculum. But the school does provide ways for students to express how they feel about what happens, like the school newspaper. WAGM reached out to several superintendents. The majority were leaving it up to the teacher’s discretion to stream the inauguration.

