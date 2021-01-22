Maine Republicans defend state Capitol Police chief over social media posts

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Dozens of Republican state lawmakers have sent a letter to Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck defending Maine Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin.

Gauvin is not currently leading the department after reports of posts to his personal social media pages supporting far-right conspiracy theories.

Gauvin apologized when the social media posts became public.

The now-deleted posts, which were shared over a period of months on his personal social media accounts, included promulgating conspiracies about the presidential election and mask wearing — as well as reaction to this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

In a letter sent to Sauschuck on Monday that was signed by about 70 lawmakers, mostly Democrats, they called on Gauvin to be placed on leave immediately while the investigation takes place and the next steps are determined.

Now, 68 lawmakers, mostly Republicans, have sent a letter of their own, pointing to what they call the “divisive political nature” of the previous letter.

The new letter says that state policy states that the First Amendment protects personal use of social media so long as use related to “subject matter(s) pertinent to State Employment” is “conducted in such a manner that no impression is created that the employee is speaking on behalf of the agency.”

The letter accuses Democrats of trying to force “ideological conformity” and saying that expressing personal opinions different than their own are grounds for professional sanctions. The letter also defends Gauvin’s job performance.

Update: Since last night, two more State Representives have joined, bringing the total to 70. Posted by Maine House Republicans on Thursday, January 21, 2021

