Northern Light Health to open walk-in clinic in Caribou

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Those seeking medical care for non-emergency services will soon have another option, with the planned opening of a walk-in clinic in Caribou.

John Thyng, Director of Emergency Medicine with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, says for years, patients from as far as The Valley have traveled to the walk-in Clinic on North Street in Presque Isle. Come February, they’ll have a closer option for their health care.

“What we’ve learned by our patients - they come from up in The Valley and up around the Caribou area, who really like our service - is that there’s been a need to open up a walk-in clinic north of us. So February 1st we are opening up a second walk-in clinic in Caribou at the Northern Light Health Center over there on Bennett Drive. We will be having the same type of service that we have at the North Street walk-in. It’ll be from 12 noon to 8 p.m., to get started, with a plan to expand hours as demand requires,” says John Thyng, Director of Emergency Medicine with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Thyng says this is a great opportunity to expand their services to reach a larger population. We’ll have more on walk-in clinics and the services they provide on next week’s Medical Monday segment.

