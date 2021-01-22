Superintendents comment on successes with the school year so far

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Despite the many challenge’s schools have had this year, superintendents in The County that students and staff have been resilient in handling all the changes. News Source 8′s Megan Cole explains.

Navigating the halls through a pandemic has been a challenge for schools, but County superintendents say staff and students have taken on the challenge and have overcome the new way of learning.

“We were able to provide a 12 week stretch of uninterrupted in person instruction for our students and staff from the time that we opened school it was probably longer cause we have a staggered start the high school starts in mid-august and our elementary and middle school start after labor day and we were able to have an uninterrupted stretch of in person instruction from basically mid-august all the way through to the week after thanksgiving when ultimately we ended up going remote. "

“Teachers and administrators need to be commended on their adaptability. We’ve changed numerous times to meet the needs of our learners and our families and our communities and the covid cases but I think a lot of teachers saw within themselves that they actually can do teaching in a different mode, different style and it was a real challenge but it was a real success on just the ability for teachers to just change from one day to the next.”

“I have been continually inspired and amazed by our educators. The staff here not just the teachers but ed techs, custodians, bus drivers everyone has really done an amazing job and really has that can do attitude and is willing to do what it takes to keep kids in person.”

“Our parents have been phenomenal in helping us and working with us and ensuring that the home piece is going well. For some parents that work during the school day especially with little ones they’ve been able to reach out to the teachers and the teachers have switched their schedules around a bit to allow for parents to join or do something with them at night.”

" We’ve only had one week where we’ve been in red where we’ve gone remote the remainder of the year we’ve been in a you know we’ve been in for in person instruction you know we’ve also offered remote instruction for our students that…for parents and students that have chosen that for this year. "

" We had a harvest school for our younger students to help with some of the learning loss and that type of thing so that was something new that we hadn’t done and we had some of the federal money from covid to be able to put towards to be able to do it. "

