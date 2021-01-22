Weather on the Web Friday, Jan. 22nd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

Scattered light snow showers will continue to come down throughout the day... with visibility impacts and patchy slick/slippery spots on the roadways.

We’re also expecting a slightly steadier period of snow during the later afternoon and evening commute time tonight... as a snow band makes its way eastward across the County.

Overall though, over the next 48 hours... we’re only looking to pick up between 1.0-4.0″-inches of snow at most.

We’ll be holding onto those 20-degree temps headed into the weekend. But breezy and windy conditions for Saturday and Sunday, will still provide a chillier feel to the air.

Then, we can expect the return of partly sunny skies for Monday... with another round of light snow showers for Tuesday night, into Wednesday of next week.

Hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

