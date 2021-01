PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine CDC is reporting 324 new cases of COVID 19 in the state. That brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 36,598. Of those, 29,780 are confirmed. There have been 4 new deaths, statewide bringing the total to 544. Aroostook County has 5 new cases, bringing that total to 1,083.

