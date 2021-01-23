Police Academy delays putting stress on law enforcement agencies

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Covid-19 has added to staffing concerns for law enforcement, with departments having to wait months for new recruits to attend needed training. Kathy McCarty has more in our continuing police series.

Shut down at the beginning of the pandemic and again last fall due to Covid cases among participants, the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro is now about a year behind schedule for classes. Many departments are short-staffed, and delays in training the recruits they do have is adding to the stress.

“Because of Covid, the Academy is extremely backlogged now, because they haven’t been having the academy. So here we are. You know, you may be sitting on somebody that needs to go to the Academy, but now for over a year,” says Sheriff Shawn Gillen, of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

The Houlton Police Department has at least six officers waiting to attend the Academy.

“The 38th is just now graduating and they should have graduated last May. So because of Covid they shut down. They’ve been going back incrementally to get their training. So they missed the fall training, and now they’re extending the January scheduled training. They’re working - the Academy’s working extremely hard, extremely hard, to make this work and come together, because we’re missing that ultimate training,” says Tim DeLuca, of the Houlton Police Department.

Law enforcement officials are hoping to get the Academy back on track, so those who need training can get it.

“We’re trying to get a plan together to get that running again, because obviously, you know, we need police officers out on the street. We all do. Whether it’s us, the Sheriff’s Department, the local PD. So the good thing about law enforcement in Aroostook County is we work very well together. The Sheriff’s Department helps us out a lot, we help them out a lot,” says Lt. Brian Harris, Troop F, Maine State Police.

ALERT, Phase I written exams, and physical fitness testing began on a limited basis, Tuesdays and Thursdays, as of December. LEP Phase II sessions are scheduled for March 1st through 12th at both the Houlton and Bangor police departments. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

We’ll have more on staffing concerns and the problems facing local agencies next week in our continuing police series.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.