Superintendents around The County discuss what the 2021/2022 school year plan is

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Even though the school year isn’t over yet, superintendents are already preparing for the next school year. Here’s Megan Cole with part four of our series and what their plans are.

Schools have been resilient as they navigate through a new way of learning. While the year isn’t over yet, superintendents are already working on the plan for next year.

“Virus dependent to be honest with you. My hope is that you know we’ll get the vaccinations will become available you know more widely available I know right now they’re moving from first responders and them being vaccinated to now high risk adults and adults over 70 are getting vaccinate because they’re more at risk to contract the disease so we’re hoping that the more people that get vaccinated the less prevalent it’ll be in our community.”

“I don’t think the masks is gonna go away I think we’ll be wearing masks for some time now it’s proven to be somewhat successful in our schools it’s also proven to be somewhat successful with the reduced flu outbreak, being masked being socially distanced I think you’ll still see the socially distance I think if the vaccines get rolled out a certain way we can get back to a more of a green model on a daily basis.”

" It’s kind of been something that we’ve all had to get used too because all of us are really planners and we love to make plans and then carry those plans out and I think that something that covid has taught us is the best laid plans are going to possibly be changed.”

“I’m hoping that we can get back to some semblance of you know normalcy if you will in terms of a school year. That would be ideal and if not you know we’re becoming pros at the other two modes so and we would continue with that but I’m hoping that we can get back to a-what everybody would consider a normal school year.”

“We’re planning…I’m trying to be optimistic about it that we can hopefully go back to normal. I also realize that things are still progressing and covid 19 still has a really good grip on whats going on not only in our region but also in the state and in the country so we’re making plans for both.”

“We’re just gonna you know take it week by week as we get into next year we’ll kind of see where we need to go and where we need to be I mean I think the thing that we always do is we start the year and the teachers get the kids and they find out where they are and then the goal is to take them as far as they can.”

