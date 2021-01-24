Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash

STOCKHOLM, Maine (WAGM) -

A 25-year-old Caribou man died in a snowmobile crash the evening of January 22nd.

Emmanuel Bouchard, age 25, of Caribou, was traveling south on ITS 105 towards Caribou on his 2021 Polaris with a group of 12 other people at 9:30 p.m. When the group got to Caribou, they realized that Bouchard was not with them.

Four of the snowmobilers headed back to try and locate him. Once they got to Stockholm on ITS 105, they met another group of snowmobilers who had found Bouchard off the side of the trail and called 911.

The initial investigation of the crash by the Maine Warden Service showed the victim was traveling at a high rate of speed and veered off the right side of the trail, down a steep embankment and then struck several large trees. Bouchard was wearing a helmet, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by Caribou Fire and Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.