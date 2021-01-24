Advertisement

Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the evening of January 22nd.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM, Maine (WAGM) -

A 25-year-old Caribou man died in a snowmobile crash the evening of January 22nd.

Emmanuel Bouchard, age 25, of Caribou, was traveling south on ITS 105 towards Caribou on his 2021 Polaris with a group of 12 other people at 9:30 p.m. When the group got to Caribou, they realized that Bouchard was not with them.

Four of the snowmobilers headed back to try and locate him. Once they got to Stockholm on ITS 105, they met another group of snowmobilers who had found Bouchard off the side of the trail and called 911.

The initial investigation of the crash by the Maine Warden Service showed the victim was traveling at a high rate of speed and veered off the right side of the trail, down a steep embankment and then struck several large trees. Bouchard was wearing a helmet, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by Caribou Fire and Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabastian Nieves
22-year-old Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Republicans defend state Capitol Police chief over social media posts
Basketball Livestream
COVID-19
4 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 636 new cases
Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump

Latest News

Superintendents talk what the plan is for next year.
Superintendents around The County discuss what the 2021/2022 school year plan is
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version (supers plan for next yr)
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reporting 324 new COVID 19 cases; 4 new deaths
Caribou Tech Center Program Prepping Aspiring CNA's
County Nursing Program Preparing Students to Combat CNA Shortage