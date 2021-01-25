Collins: New federal virus relief bill needs refinement

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package needs to be refined before she can sign on to it.

Collins and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, led a conference call for lawmakers with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

Collins said late Sunday that she has concerns about the $1.9 trillion plan.

Collins, a moderate Republican, could cast key votes on coronavirus relief in the evenly divided U.S. Senate controlled by Democrats.

