County Business Report: 1.20.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The pandemic has had many casualties. Not just people who’ve lost their actual lives, but many people losing their financial livelihood. Yet some people have turned the tide of this present day circumstance to venture out into starting new ventures. Shawn Cunningham explains in this week’s County Business Report.

It starts with an idea. An adventure to venture out and START A NEW VENTURE...small business ownership. Businesses and industries of all kinds have certainly taken a beating because of the pandemic. But Karin Petrin of New Ventures Maine says actually there was plenty of interest for new business startups in the past 12 months.

Karin Petrin New Ventures Maine

“we’ve seen a lot of uptick in entrepreneurial spirit alot of entrepreneurs are finding the space to reach those goals to seek out those dreams.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

And New Ventures has helped people not only identify those dreams but the multistep process in bringing them to fruition through a series of entrepreneurship and small business development workshops. Prior to pandemic the workshops were held in person...but once the pandemic hit, they went online and virtual. Petrin says participants weren’t deterred by that NOR the uneasy business climate created by the pandemic.

" no not at all because the entire planning process to identify all the key components that they needed to know in order to move their business forward.”

(track 3) (GRAPHIC)

Some of the components in creating a business startup including

having a solid business plan.

Decide on a budget.

Decide on a legal entity.

Coordinate financial resources and funding to get off the ground

But something else that’s proved very important in this pandemic impacted climate...

have a strong online and web presence.

“alot of conversations with entrepreneurs about their digital identity and their digital presence and trying to help them to bridge that gap going from inperson interaction to the online world.”

She says use the time wisely to learn more, develop sound ideas, network with other businesses and entrepreneurs, look for a mentor and breathe. And her forecast for how businesses might do this New Year moving forward in this climate...

“those entrepreneurs that are taking advantage of the opportunities that are out there right now that are existing have a chance I think that if a businessowner has buried their head in the sand over the last ten months and said I’m just gonna ride this out I think theyve done themselves a disservice....BUTTED BYTE “there’s no hurry there’s never a hurry when it comes to starting a business.”

Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.