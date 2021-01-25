Advertisement

Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus deaths, 259 new cases Monday

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 259 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three new deaths.

There are now 37,046 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 547.

Cumberland, Washington and York counties each reported one new death on Monday.

Maine CDC reported 11 new cases over the weekend for Aroostook County.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 547
  • Total cases: 37,046
  • Confirmed cases: 30,108
  • Probable cases: 6,938
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.98%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 4.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 193
  • Patients in critical care: 59
  • Patients on ventilators: 20

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 110,332

First doses = 87,292

Second doses = 23,040

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reporting 324 new COVID 19 cases; 4 new deaths
Sabastian Nieves
22-year-old Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump

Latest News

new ventures
County Business Report: 1.20.2021
new ventures
County Business Report: 1.20.2021
Weather on the Web Monday, Jan. 25th
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash