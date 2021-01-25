Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus deaths, 259 new cases Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 259 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three new deaths.

There are now 37,046 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 547.

Cumberland, Washington and York counties each reported one new death on Monday.

Maine CDC reported 11 new cases over the weekend for Aroostook County.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 547

Total cases: 37,046

Confirmed cases: 30,108

Probable cases: 6,938

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.98%

14-day positivity rate: 4.7%

Currently hospitalized: 193

Patients in critical care: 59

Patients on ventilators: 20

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 110,332

First doses = 87,292

Second doses = 23,040

