Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus deaths, 259 new cases Monday
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 259 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three new deaths.
There are now 37,046 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 547.
Cumberland, Washington and York counties each reported one new death on Monday.
Maine CDC reported 11 new cases over the weekend for Aroostook County.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 547
- Total cases: 37,046
- Confirmed cases: 30,108
- Probable cases: 6,938
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.98%
- 14-day positivity rate: 4.7%
- Currently hospitalized: 193
- Patients in critical care: 59
- Patients on ventilators: 20
Cumulative reported vaccinations = 110,332
First doses = 87,292
Second doses = 23,040
