Advertisement

Maine National Guard to send more troops to DC for next several weeks

Maine National Guard heading to D.C. for the Presidential inauguration
Maine National Guard heading to D.C. for the Presidential inauguration(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine National Guard will send about 75 troops to Washington, D.C., to continue to provide support for the next several weeks.

Officials said Monday that the majority of the soldiers are not part of the original 200 that provided support for the inauguration.

The new troops will travel to Washington this week as the original group of soldiers returns to Maine.

Officials said about a dozen soldiers from the original group volunteered to remain on duty in the nation’s capital.

“The request came in from the National Guard Bureau and we wanted to continue to support while also taking our members’ personal and professional lives into account,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “The first group was informed their orders would end near the end of the month, so we put together another group of volunteers for this extended mission. Strong employer support is so critical to what we do, so we did everything we could to honor our original commitment to that first wave’s employers and families.”

Approximately 7,000 total National Guardsmen will remain on duty in Washington supporting federal agencies through the end of the month, with that number coming down to around 5,000 that may remain into March, Farnham said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash
Sabastian Nieves
22-year-old Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reporting 324 new COVID 19 cases; 4 new deaths
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus deaths, 259 new cases Monday
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine

Latest News

Crews will be working overnight to remove snow from city streets and parking lots in Presque...
City plans overnight snow removal
Generic police lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Collins: New federal virus relief bill needs refinement
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus deaths, 259 new cases Monday