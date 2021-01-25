Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reporting 324 new COVID 19 cases; 4 new deaths
Sabastian Nieves
22-year-old Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on manufacturing
Maine National Guard heading to D.C. for the Presidential inauguration
Maine National Guard to send more troops to DC for next several weeks
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury Dept. is looking into expediting a new...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election