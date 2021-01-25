Walk-in clinics meet community needs

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Seeing a primary care provider is great for scheduled checkups, but trying to get in on short notice when you unexpectedly get sick can be difficult. In this week’s Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty has more on the benefits of visiting a walk-in clinic.

We see our primary care providers for regular medical needs, like annual checkups. Emergency rooms handle more serious injuries, such as head trauma, serious wounds, heart attacks, and the like. But when should you seek help at a walk-in clinic? John Thyng, Director of Emergency Medicine for Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, has the answer.

"In between there, you know, we have people who have earaches or toothaches or minor lacerations or some just minor illnesses that they can't get in to see their primary provider for - either they're booked up or it's after hours. Well, this is where the walk-in clinic fits in very nicely," says John Thyng, Director of Emergency Medicine for Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Walk-in clinics provide a variety of benefits for patients of all ages.

He says, “Some of the benefits that go along with that is typically you are seen sooner. You don’t require an appointment. The cost is much less than the emergency room visit. The rapidity - how fast you can be seen is - is a real benefit too, ‘cause typically we try to get people in and get people out, take care of their issue, and they go about their day.”

Thyng says walk-in care is a cost-effective form of treatment.

“Insurance companies tend to prefer the walk-in clinic because it’s a - with a lot of insurances, a lower co-pay, and it’s a lower pay for the patients who - who may not have insurance. And an E.R. visit would be so much more expensive for them. The walk-in clinic is a great alternative. So they really like that availability for a lower cost but high quality interaction with a provider,” says Thyng.

Northern Light Walk-in Care is open on North Street in Presque Isle, Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thyng says due to increased use, a second walk-in clinic will be opening February 1st in Caribou, at the Northern Light Health Center on Bennett Drive. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

