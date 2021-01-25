Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, Jan. 25th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Those clouds are still holding on this morning... as well as that breeze, with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Overall though, continuing throughout your Monday, we are expecting a mixture of sun & clouds.

Another quiet week weather-wise moving ahead, with just a few chances for isolated light snow showers and flurries. We’ll see a round of that tomorrow night, into Wednesday morning. And another possible round of light snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

Also, as we approach midweek, temps will bump up to those upper-20s and possibly push 30-degrees by Wednesday.... followed by temps dropping off through the end of the week, into next weekend.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reporting 324 new COVID 19 cases; 4 new deaths
Sabastian Nieves
22-year-old Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, Jan. 22nd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, Jan. 21st
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Jan. 20th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Jan. 19th