Weather on the Web Monday, Jan. 25th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Those clouds are still holding on this morning... as well as that breeze, with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Overall though, continuing throughout your Monday, we are expecting a mixture of sun & clouds.

Another quiet week weather-wise moving ahead, with just a few chances for isolated light snow showers and flurries. We’ll see a round of that tomorrow night, into Wednesday morning. And another possible round of light snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

Also, as we approach midweek, temps will bump up to those upper-20s and possibly push 30-degrees by Wednesday.... followed by temps dropping off through the end of the week, into next weekend.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.