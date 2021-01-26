11 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 662 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 662 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 11 new deaths.

There are now 37,708 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 558.

Cumberland County reported five new deaths, Hancock and Kennebec counties each reported two new deaths, and Aroostook and Penonbscot counties each reported one new death.

Aroostook County has 16 new cases, bringing the total now to 1,105. One person with COVID-19 has died in The County, bringing the total number of deaths to 35.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 558

Total cases: 37,708

Confirmed cases: 30,496

Probable cases: 7,212

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.99%

14-day positivity rate: 4.7%

Currently hospitalized: 194

Patients in intensive care: 59

Patients on ventilators: 25

