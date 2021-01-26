Buxton Man Sustains Injuries in Dyer Brook Crash

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) -On January 26, 2021 at approximately 4:08 am the Houlton RCC received a report of a crash on Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. Tr. Tim Saucier responded and through his investigation determined the following. 58 year old Mark Corriveau of Buxton, ME was traveling north on the interstate in Dyer Brook in a 2019 Mack truck hauling a box trailer loaded with groceries. The truck drifted off the roadway into the median and rolled on it’s side at mile marker 281. Corriveau sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance. The 2019 Mack truck is owned by Adusa Transportation LLC out of Salisbury, NC and was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Corriveau was wearing his seatbelt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

