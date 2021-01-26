Criminal Justice grads look to federal agencies for jobs

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Students attending the Criminal Justice Program at the University of Maine at Presque Isle are setting their sights high for employment, upon graduation. In our continuing police series, Kathy McCarty has more on what this means for local, County, and state law enforcement agencies who struggle to fill vacancies.

The Criminal Justice Program at UMPI sees about 60 percent of its graduates going on to law enforcement. Dr. Lisa Leduc, Coordinator of the Criminal Justice Program, says graduates, even those from the area, are pursuing higher-paying jobs in law enforcement, rather than with local agencies.

“Students from The County - a lot of them have their eye on federal jobs. If they want to stay up here, they want to work on the border. So a lot of them are applying for Customs or Border Patrol,” says Dr. Lisa Leduc, Professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

She says though some students do work part time with local departments, small, local policing isn’t their end goal.

“I think that that is a bit of a drain for local students who hopefully might want to have stayed here. They’re looking - if they’re staying in The County, they’re maybe looking at something more at a federal level than a local level,” says Dr. Leduc.

Dr. Leduc says physical fitness is another challenge for students who may want to pursue law enforcement but can’t meet the physical requirements. She says she’s seen a decline in interest in law enforcement, as the attitude toward policing has changed in recent years. Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier agrees.

“Not everybody wants to commit to working weekends, nights, holidays, wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying a gun, and maybe having to take somebody’s life. You know, we’re here to protect and serve, yes, but part of that duty may require us to do that. And not everybody is willing to make that sacrifice,” says Chief Tom Pelletier, of the Fort Kent Police Department.

In law enforcement for over 32 years, Chief Pelletier says his family has paid the price through lack of his presence at holidays, birthdays, ballgames and more - something the new generation seems less willing to give up.

“They don’t want to give that up and, you know, looking back, maybe - maybe they’re right,” says Chief Pelletier.

Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

We’ll have more Wednesday, in our continuing police series, on how one officer is using martial arts to deal with the stress of police work.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.