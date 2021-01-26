Advertisement

Downed tree knocks out power for more than 12,000 in Aroostook County

A downed tree is being blamed for a power outage affecting more than 12,000 customers in...
A downed tree is being blamed for a power outage affecting more than 12,000 customers in Aroostook County.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Versant Power crews are working to restore power to 12,150 customers in Aroostook County.

Due to a large tree on a power line, there’s been a disruption in transmission of electricity across the border. Customers in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield and surrounding areas are experiencing service interruption. Crews are working to safely restore service as quickly as possible.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, visit Versant’s website: Live Outage & Restoration Map.

Customers may report outages via Versant’s website or by calling the Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
AR Gould Hospital holding three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at NMCC this week.
Northern Light AR Gould Hospital Set to Hold Three COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Basketball Livestream
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports three more coronavirus deaths, 259 new cases Monday
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19
11 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 662 new cases
This week is the ice fishing derby
long lake ice fishing preview
Buxton Man Sustains Injuries in Dyer Brook Crash