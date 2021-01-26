Downed tree knocks out power for more than 12,000 in Aroostook County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Versant Power crews are working to restore power to 12,150 customers in Aroostook County.

Due to a large tree on a power line, there’s been a disruption in transmission of electricity across the border. Customers in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield and surrounding areas are experiencing service interruption. Crews are working to safely restore service as quickly as possible.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, visit Versant’s website: Live Outage & Restoration Map.

Customers may report outages via Versant’s website or by calling the Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000.

