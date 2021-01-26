Long Lake Ice fishing derby is this weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s one of the largest ice fishing derbies in the State. The Long Lake Ice fishing derby is set for this weekend on several bodies of water around the County. They have made some changes to meet COVID protocols.

Paul Bernier:” With COVID we are very lucky this is one of the activities that is allowable, but at the same time we need to follow protocol. We got specific protocols from IFW and luckily we were ahead of the curve on that. What they are recommending we already had in place. Everything is set up at the Sporting Club at base camp.

We have signage everywhere and we are going to enforce the COVID protocols.”

The event organizers have been paying close attention to the thickness of ice on the lakes that are a part of the derby

Bernier:” If you would have asked me two weeks ago how the ice was we were walking around with our tails between our legs because it was scary. Now all the local lakes are safe for snowmobiling and shanties and things like that. I would certainly not recommend vehicles going out there. The two bodies we need to be very cautious on are Glacier and the St John river. We recommend only people who are familiar with the waters use them.”

The event is held on the Fish River Chain of Lakes, Beau and Glacier Lakes, Carr Pond and the St John River. There are six different categories for anglers

Bernier:” If we go by the activity on our Facebook page and the website and the phone calls I got a feeling we are going to beat last year’s numbers, which blew the year before out of the water. People just want to get out that is the impression we are getting.”

Last year 1643 anglers registered for the tournament. Fishing begins on Friday night at midnight and continues until Sunday at 5:30 pm.

Bernier:” I guess it would be icing on the cake. it comes down to commending these people who support us. They travel from all over the state and it’s special.”

