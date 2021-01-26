Advertisement

Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

