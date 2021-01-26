Northern Light AR Gould Hospital Set to Hold Three COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is holding a three-day COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this week at Northern Maine Community College by appointment only.

Clinics are Wednesday (1/27), Thursday (1/28) , and Friday (1/29) from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Greg LaFrancois, President of AR Gould Hospital, says there are some things you should know ahead of your appointment.

“If they need a wheel chair, we’ll have limited wheel chairs available but if they need one to bring that with them. They can bring a support person to help them along as they come through,” LaFrancois says. “We would ask that their clothing.. just be aware that you want to be able to take off your jacket and have maybe a short sleeved shirt or something so that you can receive your vaccination.”

He adds when folks arrive to the clinic, they will go through a short registration process, receive their vaccine, and then must wait 15 minutes in the designated space after receiving their shot.

Tim Crowley, President of Northern Maine Community College says, they are happy to allow their site to be used for the clinic. He says it will also be a learning experience for some of the College’s students.

“Our piece of this is we have a facility that is capable of hosting this event,” Crowley said. “We also have students that will benefit from participating in this event by delivering vaccines and so we think that’s an important opportunity for our students as well. So it’s really a chance for the community to come together and solve a very serious problem.”

Volunteers and other AR Gould staff will also be on site to administer vaccinations. Both Crowley and LaFrancois say this is a great step forward for the county.

“There are only 67,000 people in Aroostook County. We can do this. The people that want vaccine ought to be able to get it. We’re going to be a part of helping to deliver that,” Crowley adds. “So I think it’s exciting, I think it’s an opportunity… I think we have to do it right obviously. But I think that we’re going to be part of something that’s historic.”

“There is a lot of interest in getting the vaccine. The CDC has set guidelines as to who will be vaccinated. When they send us the vaccine, we’re told which group to vaccinate,”LaFrancois says. “The faster we move through those groups the more groups we can get to. We think in the county we’re going to lead the state.”

While the clinics this week are full, LaFrancois says every Monday at 2 p.m., additional appointments will be made available through the Northern Light AR Gould website.

