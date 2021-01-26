Police respond to truck rollover on I-95

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) -

The driver of a tractor-trailer truck sustained minor injuries when his truck rolled over on I-95 in Dyer Brook.

On January 26th, at approximately 4:08 a.m., the Houlton RCC received a report of a crash on Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. Trooper Tim Saucier responded.

Through his investigation, Trooper Saucier determined 58-year-old Mark Corriveau, of Buxton, was traveling north on the interstate in Dyer Brook in a 2019 Mack truck hauling a box trailer loaded with groceries. The truck drifted off the roadway into the median and rolled on its side at mile marker 281.

Corriveau sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance.

The 2019 Mack truck is owned by Adusa Transportation LLC out of Salisbury, North Carolina, and was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Corriveau was wearing his seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Assisting State Police were: Houlton Ambulance, Oakfield Fire Department, DOT and DEP.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.