Weather on the Web Tuesday, Jan. 26th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

While the rest of the country is seeing active and severe weather, locally, we’re continuing on our quieter weather stretch.

Another mostly cloudy day... with a few spot flurries later on. That will be the case through tomorrow... with cloudy skies once again, and on-and-off flurries for your Wednesday.

Overall, we’re just expecting minimal accumulations, and a light dusting over the next 48 hours.

Then, we can expect another round of light snow showers for Thursday into Friday.... where we’re likely to pick up 1.0-3.0″-inches of snow totals.

Then, the end of the week into the weekend looks relatively quiet... with the return of sunshine for Saturday PM into Sunday, and also for Monday of next week.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

