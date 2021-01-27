Aroostook Community Matters - The United Way of Aroostook Wants Everyone to Be Aware of Their Services

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The goal of the United Way of Aroostook is to help as many people as they possibly can in all parts of the county. From helping people complete their taxes, to encouraging reading through the book nook to introducing the County’s newest talent through the annual Northern Star competition, Executive Director, Sarah Ennis said she wants people to know their role.

“We lead a lot of local initiatives and we bring people together as we see need local organizations are needing,” Ennis said. “We want to bring them together to work together so that work is not duplicated and many impacts are being made.”

Ennis said that United Way of Aroostook helps people find proper resources for different services they may need.

“If people contact us, we know where they can go,” she said. “We partner with great organizations who are providing those resources and we can connect them with those people.”

If you are looking to contact the United Way of Aroostook, their phone number is (207)764-5197. You can also check out their Facebook page or their website.

The main way United Way raises money is through workplace campaigns. Ennis encourages people to participate in these if you’re able to.

“We partner with local businesses who do a payroll deduction for their employees and a dollar can make such a difference,” Ennis said.

Even if you don’t need services from the United Way, you can still be involved with the organization through volunteering.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our organization,” Ennish said. “Our board members are all volunteers. Our community impact team is full of people from all over Aroostook County that come together every April to determine the funding for the next year.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.