Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

The Cross Insurance Center vaccination center will begin with a soft launch on Tuesday, February 2nd.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to get people vaccinated faster and more efficiently, Northern Light Health will begin offering community vaccinations for those 70 and older at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The goal for next week is to vaccinate 900 people on Tuesday and an additional 900 on Thursday.

Hospital officials say the mass vaccination site will include more than 40 fully staffed vaccination stations when its operating at full capacity.

People will need to register ahead of time to receive a vaccination appointment.

Community members over the age of 70 can currently register either online at covid.northernlighthealth.org/publicvaccine or through the call center hotline, 204-8551.

New appointments are released each Monday but can be updated throughout the week if more vaccine is available.

Hospital officials are reminding people to show up no more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled time to reduce the potential for long lines outside the facility, especially during these colder winter months.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

