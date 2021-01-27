Four more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state tops 38,000 total cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 462 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and four new deaths.

There are now 38,170 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 562.

Cumberland County reported two new deaths, while Kennebec and Penobscot counties each reported one new death.

Forty-one people completed isolation since yesterday.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total number to 1,113.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 562

Total cases: 38,170

Confirmed cases: 30,817

Probable cases: 7,353

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.99%

14-day positivity rate: 4.7%

Currently hospitalized: 194

Patients in intensive care: 59

Patients on ventilators: 25

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.