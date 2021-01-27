Four more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state tops 38,000 total cases
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 462 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and four new deaths.
There are now 38,170 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 562.
Cumberland County reported two new deaths, while Kennebec and Penobscot counties each reported one new death.
Forty-one people completed isolation since yesterday.
Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total number to 1,113.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 562
- Total cases: 38,170
- Confirmed cases: 30,817
- Probable cases: 7,353
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.99%
- 14-day positivity rate: 4.7%
- Currently hospitalized: 194
- Patients in intensive care: 59
- Patients on ventilators: 25
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.