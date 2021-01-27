Advertisement

Four more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state tops 38,000 total cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 462 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and four new deaths.

There are now 38,170 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 562.

Cumberland County reported two new deaths, while Kennebec and Penobscot counties each reported one new death.

Forty-one people completed isolation since yesterday.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total number to 1,113.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 562
  • Total cases: 38,170
  • Confirmed cases: 30,817
  • Probable cases: 7,353
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.99%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 4.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 194
  • Patients in intensive care: 59
  • Patients on ventilators: 25

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree is being blamed for a power outage affecting more than 12,000 customers in...
Downed tree knocks out power for more than 12,000 in Aroostook County
Generic police lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries in early-morning rollover in Dyer Brook.
Police respond to truck rollover on I-95
AR Gould Hospital holding three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at NMCC this week.
Northern Light AR Gould Hospital Set to Hold Three COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide

Latest News

Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
CBR Expanded Edition
The County Business Report: Expanded Edition 1.27.2021
CBR Expanded Edition
The County Business Report: Extended Edition 1.27.2021
Graduates of UMPI’s Criminal Justice Program are pursuing careers with federal law enforcement...
Criminal Justice grads look to federal agencies for jobs