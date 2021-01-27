Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downed tree is being blamed for a power outage affecting more than 12,000 customers in...
Downed tree knocks out power for more than 12,000 in Aroostook County
Generic police lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries in early-morning rollover in Dyer Brook.
Police respond to truck rollover on I-95
AR Gould Hospital holding three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at NMCC this week.
Northern Light AR Gould Hospital Set to Hold Three COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide

Latest News

Two people were found dead after a reported hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin,...
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
Vermont’s senators set to steer federal spending
Vermont’s senators set to steer federal spending
If you are traveling, help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses by...
COVID-19: Stop the spread of germs
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, then-President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for...
Biden pick for transportation, Buttigieg, advances in Senate