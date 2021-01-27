Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Jan. 27th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

Yet again... another cloudy day with off-and-on light flurries. Today we’re just looking at trace amounts and minimal accumulations.

Then, we’re likely to see a little bit more in the way of scattered light snow showers for tomorrow afternoon, where we could pick up 1.0-3.0″-inches in snow totals.

The other weather story for today, are our above-average temperatures... where we’re likely to reach the lower-30s by the afternoon time. We’ll again be above-average for Thursday, before more seasonable temps move-in for the end of the week.

The upcoming weekend is also looking very nice, with partly to mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. And quieter weather is expected to continue all the way through the beginning of next week.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

