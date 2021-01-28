Aroostook Agency on Aging working hard to provide resources for those interested in COVID 19 vaccine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Healthcare facilities have been hard at work administering the COVID 19 vaccine to those who qualify, but it can be challenging for some seniors to sign up. So, the Aroostook Agency on Aging has also been working on providing resources to those interested in getting the vaccine. Here’s Megan Cole with what resources are available.

“We are here to help.”

That’s the message Joy Barressi Saucier wants to drive home to seniors in the County, especially when it comes to signing up for their covid 19 vaccinations.

“We want the community to know that we are here to help we understand that community by community the vaccine administration or signing up for vaccines is handled differently. In some communities there are phone numbers you just simply call and you get on a list or in some communities the care providers primary care are calling people to schedule them and then in other communities or there are other opportunities to enroll online and we find that that’s a place perhaps that we can be a most benefit to people. "

Barresi Saucier says that there are resources, like transportation, that are available. She adds that they’re working on getting the information to shut ins.

“We’re working with the Aroostook district public health council has a planning committee specific to vaccinations to make sure we understand all the different offerings available in the county and again link people to resources so certainly it’s if there are older people in our community that are homebound they cannot leave their home we want to know and we want to make sure that we are making a connection for you with how it’s easiest to get that vaccination. "

She says that she is excited with the partnerships they’ve created to help the older population get the vaccine.

“We understand that and hope that the community understands that this is all happening very quickly these are new partnerships new new information new processes and so as we get information we are putting plans in place to help people as soon as we can.”

Barresi Saucier says that if you need any information or help to schedule for a vaccine you can call the agency. The phone number can be found on our website.

To call the agency, call (207) 764-3396 or 1-800-439-1789.

