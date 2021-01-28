Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Basketball Livestream
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment under Phase 1B in Maine
AR Gould Vaccination Clinic
COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway in Aroostook County for Those 70 and Older
Lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Maine State House
Maine nonprofit backs legislation regarding PFAS chemicals this session
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden reopens Obamacare enrollment; Congress works on COVID relief