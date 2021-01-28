COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway in Aroostook County for Those 70 and Older

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - COVID-19 vaccinations have now been administered to some folks 70 and older in the county.

“I feel great, no impact whatsoever. All I can say is get a vaccine.”

For those 70 and older, with an appointment, that time is now. In the first of three COVID-19 vaccine clinics, AR Gould Hospital says roughly 600 vaccines were administered. Among the group was Donna Lemieux.

“It’s been 12 months almost and I am excited,” Lemieux said. “I mean this is a new beginning and the experience was wonderful really. It was fast, it was efficient, and professional.”

While many vaccines went into County arms, some made a longer trip to Presque Isle to get their shot, due to lack of appointment availability in other areas of the state.

“We left with plenty of time and it was just about the only way to get a vaccine when we went to register,” Ellen Gormley said. “I have to praise the set up here, the staff is friendly as can be and the efficiency from the moment you pull in is outstanding.”

Those who received the vaccine say it provides a sense of relief. However...

“That doesn’t mean we’re off the hook,” Gormley adds. “I know I have to keep wearing my mask and take precautions. But, we’re hopefully on our way.”

“I mean we are so relieved and we’re so thankful really at this point,” Lemieux added. “But I have to just remind everybody that they still have to wear a mask because that’s so important to keep everybody safe, even if they get their vaccine.”

Vaccines are administered by appointment only. AR Gould Hospital says those 70 and older should continue to check the covid.northernlighthealth.org/publicvaccine website as more appointments are made available.

Any questions should be directed to the hospital’s registration line at 207-204-8551.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.