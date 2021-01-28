Ericson picks up 200th career win

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) - Washburn girls coach Ron Ericson joined the 200 win club last night. Ericson said that the team didn’t know that he was closing in on a personal milestone.

<Ron Ericson:” Last night exceeded all my expectations. We played really well in my opinion. When we got on the bus I said I just want to say thank you and they kind of wanted to know what are you saying thank you for. I explained to them the significance and they kind of got a little choked up. My intention that was as far as it was going to go.”

Ericson has coached off and on in four of the last five decades. He said he didn’t come back to the sidelines to reach personal goals.

Ericson:” We have a great group of seniors and we want them to enjoy this year. COVID has been tough. We have some younger players and we want to give them some experience so they are ready to go in the future and right now we are on track with both goals.”

Ericson last coached the Beavers in the 2008 09 season. He said there were some butterflies when he guided them on the floor in their first game of the year earlier this month.

Ericson:” I hardly slept the night before and I was jumping around given the first and high five. It was just like old times. I think sometimes they don’t know what to make of me laughs.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.