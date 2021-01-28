Advertisement

Extension in place for dog registrations

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) -

The grace period for registering dogs has been extended, due to the pandemic.

Maine law requires dogs to be licensed by December 31st, and under normal circumstances, owners are given until January 31st to comply. After that date, a late fee would then be applied. Wallagrass Town Manager Lana Voisine says due to access restrictions at municipal offices and other concerns related to the virus, that deadline has been extended.

“Because of the state of emergency, we cannot do that this year, per executive order from Governor Mills. So right now we’re basically just, I mean, hoping and praying that people will come in and register their dogs, because it’s for the better of the town and for them,” says Lana Voisine, Town Manager of Wallagrass.

Despite the extension, dog owners can still register their dogs in their respective communities. The fee is $6 for altered dogs and $11 for unaltered. A portion of the fee goes to the state, and a portion goes to local animal control. The extension runs for 30 days after the state of emergency is over.

