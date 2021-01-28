Advertisement

First-time unemployment claims fall again in Maine, remain elevated

Unemployment
Unemployment(WBKO)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for state unemployment insurance have fallen for the third week in a row.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, just over 2,800 first-time claims were filed the week ending January 23rd. That’s down about 500 from the week before.

Another 400 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, less than half of what was reported the previous week.

Continued claims for state unemployment rose for the fourth-straight week to over 17,400. Another 12,800 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Jan. 23
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Jan. 23(WABI)

The Maine DOL says unemployment 1099-Gs are now available.

They’re in online accounts of anyone who received benefits in 2020. The document can be found under “Correspondence” and under “View and Print 1099.”

Physical copies will also be mailed out by the end of this month.

For more information, visit the Maine Department of Labor’s website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Basketball Livestream
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment under Phase 1B in Maine
AR Gould Vaccination Clinic
COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway in Aroostook County for Those 70 and Older
Lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Latest News

NASA
NASA astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir discusses the Artemis program
NASA
Jessica Meir 2
Jessica Meir (NASA)
NASA astronaut and Caribou native, Jessica Meir discusses life back on earth
Jessica Meir (NASA)
Jessica Meir 1
Kathadin Elementary School using outdoor classrooms to engage students.
Katahdin Elementary School using outdoor classrooms to engage students