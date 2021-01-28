Governor Mills ends early closing time for businesses beginning Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today that she will end the 9 p.m. early closing time for businesses beginning Monday.

Her decision is a result of a decrease in the state’s positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases.

The news lifts the mandated curfew for restaurants and bars, indoor and outdoor amusements, movie theaters, performing arts venues and casinos.

“We are beginning to round the corner on the post-holiday surge of COVID-19. With these improved public health metrics, and with the holidays behind us, it is appropriate to remove the early closing time requirement,” said Mills.

“At the same time, this pandemic is far from over. As we continue to get shots into as many peoples’ arms as quickly and efficiently as possible, it is crucial that Maine people continue to wear masks, watch their distance, and avoid gatherings whenever possible. Doing these basic things will help us put a lid on this virus and get back to normal faster. That will be great for Maine people and great for Maine businesses,” said Mills.

The early closing time was originally began in November and was extended late last month.

