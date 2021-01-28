Katahdin Elementary School using outdoor classrooms to engage students

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -COVID 19 has made people think outside the box. This includes teachers who have had to change the way they work with students. . Katahdin Elementary School is one of the schools who have created outdoor classrooms to keep their students engaged.. Megan Cole has the story.

Students at Katahdin Elementary School are able to get a refreshing way of learning in their outdoor classrooms.

“I’m actually working on my PHD right now and my focus is nature and learning so I’m doing a ton of research around the benefits of nature not only for you know just the physical benefits of just being outside benefitting that but also cognitive and social emotional.”

Robinson says that they have multiple classroom areas for teachers and students to use. She adds that students are loving it.

“Our kindergarten teacher has a closed facebook page and I just scroll through there sometimes and look at some of the comments. One thing in particular stood out and just talked about how she was so excited that her son was happy to go to school everyday and I think you know what more can we ask learning should be joyful and that’s one of the benefits we are seeing is kids are getting excited about learning and we’re not having to you know pull them along.”

As far as the older grades, Robinson says it’s a work in progress to get them outdoor classroom areas.

“We have been fortunate to over the past four years we’ve created a middle school outdoor ed program and a high school outdoor ed course so the elective is there as options so they do have that, in terms of the regular instruction you know literacy math science and social studies I think that’s a longer term project in terms of you know really developing some curricular units that connect the learning more to the outdoors or just beyond the classroom walls.”

