Advertisement

Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6

Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant...
Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga, (AP) — Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System said five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital and one person died in the emergency room.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett says the leak happened after 10 a.m. at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville.

He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries.

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Basketball Livestream
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment under Phase 1B in Maine
AR Gould Vaccination Clinic
COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway in Aroostook County for Those 70 and Older
Lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Latest News

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year.
Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month
Governor Mills ends early closing time for businesses beginning Monday
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home