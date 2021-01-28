Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 284 new cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 284 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five new deaths.

There are now 38,454 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 567.

Cumberland County reported three new deaths, while Franklin and Kennebec counties each reported one new death.

Aroostook County has two new cases, bringing the total number of cases now to 1,115.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 567
  • Total cases: 38,454
  • Confirmed cases: 31,064
  • Probable cases: 7,390
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3.00%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 4.7%
  • Currently hospitalized: 171
  • Patients in intensive care: 51
  • Patients on ventilators: 31

