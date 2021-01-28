NASA astronaut and Caribou native, Jessica Meir discusses life back on earth

It’s been 9 months since Caribou native, Jessica Meir landed back on earth after being aboard the International Space Station.

“I landed in the middle of April, in the middle of the pandemic of course, so it’s been a bit of an adjustment getting used to all of that but when we come back from space we about two months of pretty intensive scheduling in terms of completing all of physiological and medical experiments we’re apart of, that beginning period when you start to readapt to gravity of course some of the most important data points to capture.” says Meir.

Meir, who grew up in Caribou, spent 205 days in space. She says it takes about two months for the body to adjust to life back on earth. Now Meir is working a group job for NASA.

“My new job is serving as a liaison between space X and the astronaut office so it’s been exciting, I’m learning everything about the space X dragon vehicle and helping the crews and everything get ready for this next upcoming mission.”

Meir hopes to one day return to space.

“I would still much rather be floating you know for me I wasn’t ready to come back even after seven months, I would’ve much rather stayed longer even without the pandemic going on down here so absolutely miss it, miss it and think about it all the time, but lucky my colleagues and some of my close friends are up there now so I get to live vicariously through them and share with their missions now.”

Meir’s next mission will be part of the Artemis program which has the goal of landing “the first woman and the next man” on the Moon.

