NASA astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir discusses the Artemis program

“The Artemis missions are something we’ve been working on here at NASA for several years.”

And that mission is to go back to the moon.

“Some people think well we’ve done that already, it was decades ago, but that’s exactly true, it was decades ago, entirely different technology, there’s still so much undiscovered in terms of the scientific output in terms of covering and exploring more of the moon and what we will learn which will apply not only to the future moon exploration but to the formation of the moon and the earth and our entire solar system and to a lot of processes back on earth.”

Jessica Meir is one of 18 astronauts that’s a part of the Artemis mission to the moon.

“The first atriums mission will just be a test of the vehicle without people present, the next Artemis mission will have a crew of four and that will go out around the moon, it’ll go even further than any of the Apollo missions , but it won’t land on the moon, and then Artemis 3 and beyond will actually send astronauts down to the surface of the moon.”

As for who those astronauts will be, that has yet to be determined. Meir says those announcements typically happen about a year and a half to two years before.

“I would love to be part of those crews, even just being identified as a team member I know that I’ll be helping out on the ground if nothing else and I think the exciting prospect that my colleague and close friend, Anne McLean said during the announcement, even if it isn’t me, the thing is I actually know, one of my friends and colleagues will be one of those people back on the moon and that is incredibly exciting for all of us.”

Meir says her journey over the past couple of years has been an exciting one and she’s grateful for all of the support she’s received around the globe, including right here in The County.

“I wish that I were there in person, it is so unfortunate that I haven’t been able to come back to Aroostook County and to Caribou to see and greet everyone and to share everything from my mission, if you haven’t already done so and seen some of this virtually which I’m trying to do as much as possible, I guarantee that I will be there as soon as the situation becomes a bit manageable for us regarding the pandemic and I can’t wait to see everybody back in person so thank you so much for all of your support, it really has made all the difference.”

